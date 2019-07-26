SpectrumNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPEC)

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, SpectrumNetwork has traded 94.1% lower against the dollar. One SpectrumNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Coinlim. SpectrumNetwork has a market cap of $1,097.00 and $6,559.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,119.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.02196470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00937777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.03162861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00815665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00721020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00205245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. SpectrumNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The official website for SpectrumNetwork is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpectrumNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

