Spiking Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $483,981.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.26 or 0.05978359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046595 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

