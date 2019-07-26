Sprouts Farmers Market’s (SFM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.51.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 25,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.