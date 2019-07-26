Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY19 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of SWK opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total value of $4,083,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,226.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,015. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

