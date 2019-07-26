Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

NYSE SWK opened at $150.99 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.93.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.06.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total value of $4,083,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,226.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $5,158,015. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.