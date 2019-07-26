Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gabelli

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gabelli also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

SWK stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.10. 95,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.93. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $937,107.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,015. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

