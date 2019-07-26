Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given a $91.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a $91.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $352,796,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.