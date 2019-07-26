Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.28. 15,885,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,276. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $807,368,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $352,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

