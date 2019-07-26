State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 172 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Post were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2,145.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,220. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.28. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.30 ($87.56) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

