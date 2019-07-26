State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $19,165,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 623,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 456,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,684.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GNL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 13,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,810. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $75.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

