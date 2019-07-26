State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,060 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 223,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,124. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

