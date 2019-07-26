State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 85.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.17. 91,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.76. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

