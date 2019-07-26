State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,132 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 675.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.