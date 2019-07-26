State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,566 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPR. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 135.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 118.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 285.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

BPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 26,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,541. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

