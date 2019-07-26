StatPro Group (LON:SOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $145.20. StatPro Group shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 61,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $93.83 million and a P/E ratio of -178.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.98.

About StatPro Group (LON:SOG)

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

