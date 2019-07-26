Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $84,925.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $86,225.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $84,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $88,450.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $87,775.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 113,763 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $4,216,056.78.

On Friday, June 28th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $91,750.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,455. Slack has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.