Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 7,926 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

NYSE HON traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 830,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

