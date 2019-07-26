Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 13,617 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 505,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 128,550 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

