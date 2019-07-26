Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 963 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,532% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of AMKR opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.32 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,422,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 744,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,521,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,035,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

