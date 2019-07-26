Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.27. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,107. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $840.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 32.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $203,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Dishman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 455 shares of company stock worth $15,735 and sold 21,917 shares worth $765,578. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

