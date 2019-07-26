Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Receives $35.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Citigroup reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 264,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $972.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 15,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $432,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $161,028.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,716 shares of company stock worth $1,337,315 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $13,420,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $5,452,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 138,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Stoneridge by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 825,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

