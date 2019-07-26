Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Trading Down 16.7%

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 199,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,854,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWY shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stornoway Diamond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Stornoway Diamond Co. will post -0.084 EPS for the current year.

About Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

