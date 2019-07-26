Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,735,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. 452,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.