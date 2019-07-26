Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 111,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $2,686,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 502,758 shares of company stock worth $12,111,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of BX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 241,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,593. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

