SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SZEVY stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. SUEZ/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

