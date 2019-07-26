SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) vs. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Head to Head Review

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AJINOMOTO INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AJINOMOTO INC/ADR $10.24 billion 0.88 $267.28 million N/A N/A SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR $20.62 billion 0.36 $1.26 billion $3.85 5.84

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AJINOMOTO INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AJINOMOTO INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR beats AJINOMOTO INC/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AJINOMOTO INC/ADR

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products. The International Food Products segment provides seasonings and processed foods, frozen foods, umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers, and sweeteners. The Life Support segment offers animal nutrition products and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment provides amino acids, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, etc.; and fundamental and functional foods. The company also offers packaging, logistics, and other service; pharmaceuticals; and edible oil. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides optical films for liquid crystal displays; color resists, photoresists, and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; compound semiconductors for devices, including antenna switches and amplifiers of cell phones and smartphones; and aluminum sputtering targets for semiconductor chips' wiring. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electrical power and steam; provides services for the design, engineering, and construction management of chemical plants, as well as transport and warehousing services; and conducts materials and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

