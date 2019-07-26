Summit Insights Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Buy

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 19,719,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,428,336. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.08. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,493,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $17,529,933.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,496,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,371,657.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,687.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,858 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $8,059,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

