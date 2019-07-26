Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

SUM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 708,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 124.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.