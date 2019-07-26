Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt raised MJ Gleeson to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.93 million and a P/E ratio of -810.00. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

In related news, insider Paul Porter sold 1,200,000 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £1,560,000 ($2,038,416.31). Also, insider David Wilton purchased 235,000 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £331,350 ($432,967.46).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.