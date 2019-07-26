Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.321 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

SU opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Chemours and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

