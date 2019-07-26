Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 446,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$35.53 and a 1 year high of C$55.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.4399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.53.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

