SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Reduce” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after buying an additional 336,446 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $104,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

