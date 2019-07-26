Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 560 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

SDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Investec lowered Superdry to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 665.71 ($8.70).

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 454.80 ($5.94). 199,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 460.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Simon Callander sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.42), for a total value of £21,003.15 ($27,444.34). Insiders purchased 97 shares of company stock worth $45,228 over the last ninety days.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

