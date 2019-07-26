Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $17,728.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 5,408,327 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

