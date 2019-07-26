Swing (SWING) Market Capitalization Achieves $63,978.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $63,978.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,296,211 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

