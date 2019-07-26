Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $16.52. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 2,091 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Synalloy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 85,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synalloy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synalloy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synalloy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

