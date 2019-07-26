Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 82.6% in July

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,386,500 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 1,855,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 215,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,609. The firm has a market cap of $310.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.95. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 3,012.04%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.