T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Trading Down 3.8%

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) shares traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.

T.J.T. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

