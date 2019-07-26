T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30, Morningstar.com reports. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. 11,999,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 54,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,020,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 103,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 790,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

