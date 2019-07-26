TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $33.24. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 5,872,729 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5,703.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.30.

TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

