Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Sells C$84,280.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 43,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$84,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,100.04.

TSE:TVE opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$95.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TVE shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

