Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9,286.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,862 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after acquiring an additional 381,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $358,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,488,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,639,000 after purchasing an additional 406,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. 1,035,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.