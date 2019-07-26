Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

TGB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,551. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taseko Mines stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management owned 0.10% of Taseko Mines worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

