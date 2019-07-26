Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,320 shares during the quarter. Vuzix makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vuzix by 16,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vuzix by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vuzix by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of VUZI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 287,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,441. Vuzix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 288.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.