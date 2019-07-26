Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vapotherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,230. The stock has a market cap of $326.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Vapotherm Inc has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

