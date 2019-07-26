TD Securities Trims Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Target Price to C$0.90

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$1.35 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$144.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

