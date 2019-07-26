TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.47-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.35-13.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.64 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.47-5.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. 41,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.89. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

