TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TechTarget stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $937,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,669.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,000 shares of company stock worth $4,480,240. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TechTarget by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

