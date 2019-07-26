Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Earnings Results

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

TECK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 2,939,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,894. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $285,156,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,603,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,898 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,922,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,418,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,962,000 after purchasing an additional 535,839 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

