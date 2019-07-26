Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.14 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 442.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 964,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 84,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.